Fast Forward to Fascism - If Nazism in Ukraine Had Been Treated More Seriously Decades Ago? - 070722

‘The brutal slaughter and setting of dozens of people on fire - there can be no justification for this. It was filmed on video. There are hundreds of photos, all kinds of other evidence. You can’t just erase them.’ Evgeny Kopatko, a Russian sociologist, says the crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists will be revealed.





He assumes there wouldn’t be an ideology or, at least, a rise of Nazism in Ukraine if it had been treated more seriously decades ago: ‘...maybe history would have flown in a different direction if there had been an investigation. Suppose those responsible for the deaths had been punished. But that didn’t happen.’





Do you agree with Evgeny? Then, listen to him and other experts’ opinions in the excerpt from our documentary Fast Forward to Fascism (https://t.me/rtdocfilms/24).