PM Sánchez reveals the diplomatic timeline that led to the bombing of Iran - clip 5

"The American administration had that proposal in its hands, and rejected it. Without explanation."

Sánchez reveals the diplomatic timeline that led to the bombing of Iran.

According to accredited international media, US and Iranian delegations negotiated for several weeks, first in Oman, then in Geneva.

Iran ultimately agreed to sign a new nuclear deal, better than Obama's 2015 agreement, including the destruction of enriched uranium and restoration of IAEA oversight.

Two days later, on February 28, the US began bombing Tehran alongside Netanyahu without warning its allies, without legal basis, and without a defined objective.