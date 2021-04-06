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SMHP3: 666 Days In Space - The Devil Is In The Details (Reloaded) [24.03.2021]
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90 views • April 06, 2021
Share lots of truth from my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...........................................
This is a video compilation from Chuck Middleton's channel -
https://youtu.be/fOMO-yz81PY?
...................
Peggy Whitson, in full Peggy Annette Whitson, (born February 9, 1960, Mount Ayr, Iowa, U.S.), American biochemist and astronaut, who was the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS) and who holds the record among American astronauts and among women for spending the most time in space, nearly 666 days. https://www.britannica.com/biography/...?
...................
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
240 Flat Earth Bible Verses - https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
...........................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
Shaking My Head Productions 3
2.2K subscribers
503 views • Mar 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/5mpbriLQj2M
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...........................................
This is a video compilation from Chuck Middleton's channel -
https://youtu.be/fOMO-yz81PY?
...................
Peggy Whitson, in full Peggy Annette Whitson, (born February 9, 1960, Mount Ayr, Iowa, U.S.), American biochemist and astronaut, who was the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS) and who holds the record among American astronauts and among women for spending the most time in space, nearly 666 days. https://www.britannica.com/biography/...?
...................
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
240 Flat Earth Bible Verses - https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...?
...........................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
Shaking My Head Productions 3
2.2K subscribers
503 views • Mar 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/5mpbriLQj2M
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