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YOU have been indoctrinated by jewish disInfo to support your ENEMY
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336 views • February 28, 2021
Using their tried and true bag of tricks deception and complete control of the press and practically everything else. Jews have captured the minds and souls of Americans and stole our country. TO A JEW NOTHING IS MORE INSULTING THAN THE TRUTH... Alexandre Solzhenitsyn.
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