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Lee Greenwood - God Bless the U.S.A. ♫
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102 views • March 04, 2021
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❶ ❼ ❽ ❹ ❶ ❷ ❶
Der passende Song von Lee Greenwood
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say
That I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
❶ ❼ ❽ ❹ ❶ ❷ ❶
Der passende Song von Lee Greenwood
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say
That I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
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