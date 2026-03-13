Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson: Holy Wars, Pax Judaica, & the End of Days

Father Emmanuel Lemelson, an Orthodox priest and former financial analyst, discusses the intersection of theology, geopolitics, and systemic corruption. Lemelson details his personal history with Donald Trump, including providing a blessing during the 2015 campaign, and describes his subsequent decade-long legal battle against federal authorities and Big Pharma. He critiques Christian Zionism and "holy war" rhetoric as heretical distortions of faith used to justify military aggression and the pursuit of global power. The conversation explores the rise of a technocratic "digital dystopia" fueled by biometric surveillance, AI, and the erosion of cultural identity.





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Websites

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson: Against The World: https://lemelson.substack.com





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About Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson is a force of nature—a Greek Orthodox priest, dissident investor, and outspoken social commentator who fearlessly confronts the collision of faith, finance, and power. In a world where secrets simmer beneath Wall Street’s shine and the deep state casts long shadows, Fr. Emmanuel stands apart, wielding his razor-sharp intellect and unshakable conviction to expose hidden truths. Through his electrifying podcast, he unveils the unseen with an unflinching Orthodox Christian lens, challenging government, culture, and the titans of finance.





A polyglot and financial renegade, Fr. Emmanuel defies categorization. He’s advised icons like Mark Wahlberg—earning comparisons to genius John Forbes Nash Jr. in HBO Max’s Wahl Street—while remaining a steadfast priest, mentor, and defender of Orthodoxy. Subscribe for bold insights from a man who thrives at the crossroads of paradox, peeling back the layers of a world few dare to confront.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)