32d chess in Play as Poland threatens to Bomb Russia ! , Lebanon in Ruin, Mandatory Draft in Ukraine

Mike Martins is discussing current global conflicts and how they are being strategically manipulated. Key points include: Polish General’s Threat: Poland threatens to bomb St. Petersburg if Russia attacks a NATO country, highlighting ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO. US Strategy in Lebanon: The US is allowing the Lebanon conflict to play out, focusing on weakening Hezbollah without fully supporting Israel's military incursions. Middle East Escalation: Mike suggests the escalation in the Middle East may be part of a broader strategy to cancel US elections and position the Democrats with a wartime president. Israel-Gaza Conflict: Israel's deeper invasion of northern Gaza is causing civilian casualties, while tensions with Hezbollah are escalating. Ukraine Draft Raids: Ukrainian authorities are forcibly conscripting men, even raiding rock concerts to gather fighters for the ongoing war. War Fatigue in Europe: Mike emphasizes that many people, including Ukrainians, Canadians, and Europeans, no longer see value in fighting for their countries due to political and societal decay. Proxy Wars and Money Laundering: He suggests the Ukraine-Russia conflict is largely a proxy war for testing weapons and laundering money. Broader Global Unrest: The discussion points to a larger, ongoing war against citizens through inflation, food prices, and political manipulation, which Mike has previously warned about. Martins connects these events with his broader view that wars are often manipulated by governments for political and economic gain, affecting ordinary people the most. war news, Poland St. Petersburg threat, NATO vs Russia, Middle East conflict, US strategy Lebanon, Hezbollah Israel conflict, Iran-backed Hezbollah, Ukraine Russia war, military draft Ukraine, Ukraine draft raids, war escalation, proxy wars, money laundering wars, global tensions, Israel Gaza invasion, Hezbollah vs Israel, air superiority in war, NATO military strategy, Ukrainian conscription, European war fatigue, economic manipulation, political manipulation, wartime president strategy, food price crisis, inflation war, Western societies decay, Middle East unrest, global conflict analysis, military news updates, Mike in the Night war coverage, Ukraine military updates, Russian military strategy, US foreign policy