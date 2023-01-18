"If You Want Your Child To Be 100 Times More Likely To Die In The Next Six Or Seven Months Have Your Kids Get Another Vax’ ~ Dr Chris Shoemaker.

114 views 1

Puretrauma357

Published Yesterday | Comments Published Yesterday | Download MP3 Subscribe (1367)

"If You Want Your Child To Be 100 Times More Likely To Die In The Next Six Or Seven Months Have Your Kids Get Another Vax’ ~ Dr Chris Shoemaker.



Keywords times dr chris shoemaker if you want your child to be 100 more likely to die in the next six or seven months have your kids get another vax