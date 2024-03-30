BRITAIN and The US are Held In Helpless HORROR: Russia's Most Powerful Warships Entered The Red Sea

Yesterday, the command of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation announced news that literally shocked the entire top leadership of the Pentagon and its British colleagues. In particular, on March 28, at 4 a.m. Moscow time, the Commander of the Pacific Fleet, Sergei Avakyants, officially announced that a detachment of warships, which includes the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov' and the Guards cruiser 'Varyag', entered the Red Sea in order to ensure the achievement of the stated goals. In addition, this detachment of warships is accompanied by Russian submarines...................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.