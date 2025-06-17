Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

How To Take Methylene Blue When On Medication - (AVOID SEROTONIN SYNDROME) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4diDVXU

Why You Should Try Fasting With METHYLENE BLUE! -https://sunfruitdan.co/3ZsWrI0

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WHY YOU SHOULD FOR ONE DAY ONLY TAKE METHYLENE BLUE!





Almost everyone who is considering ingesting Methylene Blue, or they have recently started taking it, or has taken it in the past, is often they are taking a broad spectrum of supplements, medications, coffee, and many other things.





In today's video, "WHY YOU SHOULD FOR ONE DAY ONLY TAKE METHYLENE BLUE!" I want to share with you one crucial thing to be aware of when trying Methylene Blue: it's essential not to take many different things on the same day as Methylene Blue. I'll explain the reasons why, so if you're unsure, watch this video from start to finish.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



