Avalon Miner 821 841 851 PMU | Avalon repair parts
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
PMU Avalon 841 power management unit board contains L+R, suitable for AvalonMiner 841. Second-hand original machine to disassemble Avalon 821 841 851 pmu, test and clean the product before delivery. Adequate inventory, and quality assurance.Product Details:

Avalon 821 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1538

Avalon 841 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=410

Avalon 851 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=180

