Avalon Miner 821 841 851 PMU | Avalon repair parts

PMU Avalon 841 power management unit board contains L+R, suitable for AvalonMiner 841. Second-hand original machine to disassemble Avalon 821 841 851 pmu, test and clean the product before delivery. Adequate inventory, and quality assurance.Product Details:
Avalon 821 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1538
Avalon 841 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=410
Avalon 851 PMU: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=180
#Avalon821 #841 #851 #PMU #power
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.