© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE RENUMERATION BRINGS MASSIVE CHANGE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • March 01, 2021
Everyone knows the vibration is shifting upward, but what does that mean? Everything is changing at the subatomic level, bringing massive changes to ALL things and all systems. The new normal will be change for not only Earth, but our solar system and our galaxy. Expect to see highly variable weather, rain patterns, and seasons. Expect major Earth changes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.