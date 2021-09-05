MUST WATCH: The Final Card

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223 views • September 05, 2021
By The Phaser | September 4, 2021
With the alien and UFO deception upon us, it’s important that those you care about see what we are really up against and how deceived we’ve been about this topic. The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don’t know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about. My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are. Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1crxF… Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2u…
With the alien and UFO deception upon us, it’s important that those you care about see what we are really up against and how deceived we’ve been about this topic. The disclosure should be here June 1st and although we don’t know what they are going to release, we do know that it is just a part of the plan we were warned about. My brother Michael has worked hard compiling all of the information in this video, so you need to checkout the original on his channel and subscribe while you can find it as he is shadow banned worse than we are. Grace and Truth Fellowship Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1crxF… Also, here is his video that will show you the more sinister side of who is behind the lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwl2u…
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