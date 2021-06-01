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Allah - A New or Alien God Invented by Muhammad (pbuh)?
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84 views • June 01, 2021
Who is this Allah? A new, alien god?
Or are people blinded by prejudice against Arabs, and Ishmael the son of Abraham, or otherwise.
Or are people blinded by prejudice against Arabs, and Ishmael the son of Abraham, or otherwise.
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