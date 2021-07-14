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MURDERING BASTARDS! - FAUCI'S DELIBERATE PROTOCOLS TO KILL YOU - Dr. Bryan Ardis!
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12919 views • July 14, 2021
Stew Peters Show: Dr. Bryan Ardis lost his father-in-law to intentional medical mistreatment, and he has now decided to use his education and voice for good!
Dr. Ardis joined Stew Peters and EXPOSED ANTHONY FAUCI for the various cocktails that HE KNEW would absolutely KILL PEOPLE, but he continued to push them anyway!
Dr. Ardis joined Stew Peters and EXPOSED ANTHONY FAUCI for the various cocktails that HE KNEW would absolutely KILL PEOPLE, but he continued to push them anyway!
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