G Edward Griffin: CBDC, One World Order, Banking Crash COMING!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





Apr 11, 2023





The Legendary based Godfather G. Edward Griffin, Author of The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve joins DeAnna Lorraine for a riveting deep-dive interview that goes down many rabbit holes of the upcoming banking crash, CBDC, New World Order, Vaccines, Social Credit score and much more in this must-watch interview!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!

Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hniow-g-edward-griffin-cdbc-one-world-order-banking-crash-coming.html



