G Edward Griffin: CBDC, One World Order, Banking Crash COMING!
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago
Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine


Apr 11, 2023


The Legendary based Godfather G. Edward Griffin, Author of The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve joins DeAnna Lorraine for a riveting deep-dive interview that goes down many rabbit holes of the upcoming banking crash, CBDC, New World Order, Vaccines, Social Credit score and much more in this must-watch interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hniow-g-edward-griffin-cdbc-one-world-order-banking-crash-coming.html


