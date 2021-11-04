The current political craziness and solution in general

In general the political craziness we see is the corruption being exposed and fighting for it's life. It's been here a long time, and God needs us to repent and expose the conspiracies in the background and be wise loving and moral.Support this workplus a list of my social media sites and (if available) & links to the show prep documentation atSubscribe to my various social media pages, share the links to them to spread the word, search engine list of social media sites list of alternative social media sites and sign up for a bunch of accounts and post your own truth / copy what I do even if you put ads on it for your own monetary gain on those accounts every day. Give them the 10 commandments, repent or we won't make it, and conspiracy theory government documents and figure out how to wage a paper campaign against the illuminati and the corruption on this world through voting, lawsuits, letters, phone calls, emails, and speaking out and telling the corporations and politicians we know where the proof of their corruption is and if they don't fully repent we're blasting it out on social media until they do! And remind everyone it's our duty to God and Humanity to not be hell bound cowards and all do the same as we are reasonably able to given that God commands courage and for us to think things through! Support all the truthers and spread their work and give them the money they need to do their work for waking up humanity to the choice to say yes to God and life or yes to the devil and world war 3 if we choose to not serve God and just let the devil do what it wants!The more support I get the more I am able to speak out against the devil and tell others how to do so. Please-Buy from my sponsorsAnd especialy helpful-Donate dollars to my pay pal / fundraising page-Donate cryptocurrency to my cryptocurrency accounts (you may buy and send cryptocurrencies from www.coinbase.com among others)------Sponsorsiherbuse promo code DKE5197 for 5 dollars or 5% off first time or returning customers every timeWeight LossSupport weight loss with a bottle of this: Try risk free 60 days while the deal is still good:Brain boostGet a free bottle of a brain boosting supplement just pay shipping to try it out with a money back guarnatee here while the deal still lasts:--------Donate dollars--------Donate cryptocurrency to these accountsBitcoin (BTC)38FdZ6gqmvXr27jZipcPtLKjukfeHDwwJiBitcoin Cash (BCH)qr52mcfytufrz0uye5sn448cssjvjmg5dvc6get832Etherium (ETH)0xF67838Dcd6C95D639f570aAea72fBEc9a54f9d67Etherium Classic (ETC)0xE748937C897425652E3eA180C91d6cBBcc7C7272Litecoin (LTC)MHkem9Epmi91XGZntK7z22C6Fcxb9UQtfm