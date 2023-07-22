Create New Account
Have You Got Gifts to Share? Join Us! | Campmeeting 2023
PatchSDA
Has God blessed you with the gift of music? Would you like to share Christ with the world through song? Do you have a culinary gift and skills in preparing food for large groups of people? Is God calling you to serve? If so, we need your help! Contact us at: [email protected] We have a place for you to serve at campmeeting 2023 New How To Country Channel Link:    / @howtocountry5591   New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::    / @truthmatters-sho...   AD Shorts Channel Link:    / @adshorts2428   Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ #campmeeting2023 #amazingdiscoveries #share

