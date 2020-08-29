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Biblical Diversity and Inclusion: Race, Religion, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity
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59 views • August 29, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Ki Teitzei Torah portion.
Other videos referenced:
Interracial Marriage in the Bible; Is it Sin? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY0oZSUxcOo
eath of America Series Part 7 of 13: History of the Gay Rights Movement - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka1p_9pu_pI&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=8&t=741s
Death of America Series Part 8 of 13: Struggling with Homosexuality - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCk25eH0gZ8&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=8
2019 MN Freedom March Compilation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zL2g96a4Z4w&;list=PLEoS4nxAcC-habDCsxz9atFftkSkZ8Wh9&index=2&t=0s
GUEST SPEAKER: Luca Jo Groppoli Testimony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA_4Ua9x09Q&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7DE0U1XbZtp3H0O-Qq5gJQ&index=26&t=0s
GUEST SPEAKER Dan Puumala of Outpost Ministries: 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcjjsksJ6Kc&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7DE0U1XbZtp3H0O-Qq5gJQ&index=30
Bible verses covered:
Deuteronomy 23:3-4
Exodus 20:2-3
John 14:6
Leviticus 18:22
Romans 1:26-27
Deuteronomy 22:5; 23:1
Genesis 2:21-24
1 Corinthians 5:9-13
Mark 2:16-17
Galatians 3:26-28
Colossians 3:8-11
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos referenced:
Interracial Marriage in the Bible; Is it Sin? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY0oZSUxcOo
eath of America Series Part 7 of 13: History of the Gay Rights Movement - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka1p_9pu_pI&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=8&t=741s
Death of America Series Part 8 of 13: Struggling with Homosexuality - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCk25eH0gZ8&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=8
2019 MN Freedom March Compilation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zL2g96a4Z4w&;list=PLEoS4nxAcC-habDCsxz9atFftkSkZ8Wh9&index=2&t=0s
GUEST SPEAKER: Luca Jo Groppoli Testimony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA_4Ua9x09Q&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7DE0U1XbZtp3H0O-Qq5gJQ&index=26&t=0s
GUEST SPEAKER Dan Puumala of Outpost Ministries: 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcjjsksJ6Kc&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7DE0U1XbZtp3H0O-Qq5gJQ&index=30
Bible verses covered:
Deuteronomy 23:3-4
Exodus 20:2-3
John 14:6
Leviticus 18:22
Romans 1:26-27
Deuteronomy 22:5; 23:1
Genesis 2:21-24
1 Corinthians 5:9-13
Mark 2:16-17
Galatians 3:26-28
Colossians 3:8-11
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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