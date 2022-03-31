EMP ATTACK: How to protect yourself and your family.

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JailBreak Overlander
@00:00 start
@01:40 Intro
@02:41 SKIP INTRO
JAILBREAK EMP LINKS AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/ideas/amzn1.account.AH6Y3VOUIEWFX755GDTWVT5FLHXA/2QHUX7JCTGFRM?type=explore&;ref=idea_cp_vl_ov_d
OFFGRID TREKhttps://www.offgridtrek.com/collections/solar-blanket/products/ogt-solar-faraday-bag-no-us-sales-tax/
really good link for DIY https://shop.faradaydefense.com/tents/?utm_term=electromagnetic+shielding+fabric&;utm_campaign=Tent+Text+Ad+1&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1230616009&hsa_cam=12412978976&hsa_grp=123923877011&hsa_ad=500701728168&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-314752676099&hsa_kw=electromagnetic+shielding+fabric&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0PWRBhDKARIsAPKHFGgabzYf7tas6lE0jQo_40YxceVZbM-ayiPinKz31yah-UDYUZ4ylG4aAnObEALw_wcB
MISSION DARKNESS https://mosequipment.com/
SHTF DAD BLOG https://www.shtfdad.com/emp-protection/
SHTF BLOG https://www.shtfblog.com/emp-protection-for-home-3-steps/
EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/testing/
PREMADE FARADAY CAGES(VERY EXPENSIVE) https://shop.faradaydefense.com/modular-hardwall-enclosures/?utm_term=faraday+enclosure&;utm_campaign=Tent+Text+Ad+1&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1230616009&hsa_cam=16577964432&hsa_grp=136191141802&hsa_ad=588044268632&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-1185780002599&hsa_kw=faraday+enclosure&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gclid=CjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmUOyeuoBKOfBK507r0fxTFJthpXdAtF2lXGQPP67qnJxSo6dVTX8lBoCQ7gQAvD_BwE
EMP PROOF YOUR BUG OUT BAG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMj4NOYPTrY&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&t=19s
BUILD A FARADAY BOX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8HvGvOT6Pg&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&t=0s
HOW TO TEST YOUR FARADAY SETUP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmLuZaJ-mt4&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&t=0s
EMP PROOF VEHICLE ET PREPPER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50JKBHPAnIY&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&t=1s
#EMPATTACK #HOWTO #DIYFARADAY