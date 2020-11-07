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MOSSAD SEX TRAFFICKING DOCUMENTARY
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611 views • November 07, 2020
What the talking heads on youtube,bitchute,rumble,MEDIA never tell you about JEFFY EPSTEIN - MOSSAD.CIA/KGB ...were he obtained his girls from.
The Lucky ones became models and prostitutes, the unlucky were sold to in TEL AVIV to Rich boys from Israel,Dubai,Saudi Arabia,Baharain,Qatar,China,Europe etc who are tortured and abused...How come all these clowns on CBS,NBC,ABC,FOX talk about BLACK LIVES MATTER and never about the TRUTH
The Lucky ones became models and prostitutes, the unlucky were sold to in TEL AVIV to Rich boys from Israel,Dubai,Saudi Arabia,Baharain,Qatar,China,Europe etc who are tortured and abused...How come all these clowns on CBS,NBC,ABC,FOX talk about BLACK LIVES MATTER and never about the TRUTH
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