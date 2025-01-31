Nick Fuentes: Silicon Valley is not right wing. They are not nationalist, Christian, traditional, or conservative.

Silicon Valley is not right wing. They are not nationalist, Christian, traditional, or conservative.





“Many of them are not even American. Many of them are not heterosexual. None of them are Christian. Many of them, as a matter of fact, are Jewish.”





- Nick Fuentes





https://archive.ph/G3ANL





