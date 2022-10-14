© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planning for Success!! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods
"You have to make the decision to go a little further."
In this episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, Drs. Mark and Michele discuss the pertinence of having a plan, and how to avoid excuses that hold us back from being successful.
To see this full episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, go to:
https://bit.ly/3eBomAn
Want to tune in on-the-go?
Visit https://spoti.fi/3MwJpRc to listen to the Furthermore podcast!