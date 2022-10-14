Planning for Success!! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods





"You have to make the decision to go a little further."





In this episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, Drs. Mark and Michele discuss the pertinence of having a plan, and how to avoid excuses that hold us back from being successful.





