Planning for Success!! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods
American Media Periscope
Published a month ago

Planning for Success!! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods


"You have to make the decision to go a little further."


In this episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, Drs. Mark and Michele discuss the pertinence of having a plan, and how to avoid excuses that hold us back from being successful.


To see this full episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, go to:

https://bit.ly/3eBomAn


Want to tune in on-the-go?

Visit https://spoti.fi/3MwJpRc to listen to the Furthermore podcast!

