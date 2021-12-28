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The Trueman Show: David Icke
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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256 views • December 28, 2021
The Trueman Show, December 16, 2021

This 54th show took us on another international trip. For we went to visit non other than the man, the myth, the legend David Icke on the Isle of Wight.

According to David most people live underneath a lowered ceiling. A ceiling created by believing in and thriving by someone else’s reality. Our true potential, extending further than our five senses, we lost centuries ago. Furthermore, we spoke about how the past 30 years have been for him. Because for 30 years, David has been accurately predicting everything about to happen. He was demonized and ridiculed because of it, but he kept telling the truth. The last couple of years he’s finally recognized. This is very beautifully documented in his latest and incredibly inspiring book, called “Perceptions of a Renegade Mind”.

I added the book on my website. You can order it with 10% discount by using the code Jorn10.

Link:
https://www.jornluka.com/webshop/david-icke-perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-eng/
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agendadavid ickejorn luka
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