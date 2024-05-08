Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MTG - The Globalist UNI-PARTY, by Voice Vote, IS EXPOSED on the House Floor - 5-08-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
391 Subscribers
128 views
Published 14 hours ago

Marjorie Taylor Green Exposes the Globalist Uni-Party that wants to keep Traitor mike Johnson in power but also shows how the Democrats are in power in the house through Mike Johsnon's the same Mike Johnson that was endorsed by Trump!

Keywords
globalistmike johnsonunipartymtgvacate speaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket