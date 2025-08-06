BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Just Spit in the Face of the Russian Bear 08/06/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
781 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 21 hours ago

Robert Wilkie states “The economy can’t survive if Russia’s oil goes below $40 a barrel, and if Trump restricts countries from buying, Putin’s economy is going to spiral out of control, and he cannot continue this war.” Dmitry Medvedev stated “Russia is right in everything and will continue to go its own way. Let him remember how dangerous a “dead hand” is”. The thing is, Russia no longer consider itself bound by nuclear treaty with the U.S.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

Keywords
trumpwarputinnuclearrussianbearfaceprophecy clubspitstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Crypto

01:04Russia Fighting Words

06:47Enormous Mistake

11:41Nuclear Treaty

15:28Submarines Attack

19:19The Bear Awakes

21:22Biometric CURP

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy