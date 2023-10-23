Create New Account
The Massive Destruction Caused By Israeli Warplanes After The Bombing Of The Market Of Nsairat Refugee Camp In Gaza 22.10.23
The Prisoner
Published Monday

The Massive Destruction Caused By Israeli Warplanes After The Bombing Of The Market Of Nsairat Refugee Camp In Gaza 22.10.23

Israel has too many war crimes to count.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
gazamarketisraeli bombingnsairat refugee camp

