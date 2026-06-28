Another young music and theater student dies suddenly! She's an organ donor....

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Sources
https://www.facebook.com/michele.donath/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559266647632&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
https://dailyvoice.com/nj/jersey-city/college-student-from-jersey-city-dies-week-before-20th-birthday-as-organ-donor/#457
https://www.migliacciofuneralhome.com/obituaries/sophia-lynn-donath
Music: Beforest - Glow
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report