Nausea, Despair, Hatred, Love - Freedomain Radio E-Mails of the Week, September 16, 2011

"I wish i didn't know all the things I have learned in the passed few years. I wish that I didn't cringe every time I see something patriotic. I want the blue pill back but I already took the red one. I try and doubt my anarchist views about true freedom and responsibility because there are so many people around me that are smarter and older than me and they believe that people need the gun pointed at them to be safe, but I can't see that anymore all I see is butchers being cheered by the cattle that they are about to slaughter. I feel like a swimmer in the ocean surrounded by people who can't swim and are dragging me to my watery grave. Thanks for the videos even though they have made me feel sick about the people around me..."



"I am sending you this missive because I am curious about your statements and politely request, at your earliest convenience of course, a more in depth answer to your argument on self-ownership. This issue I am having is with the evidence for the premise that self-ownership exist. Now if you have no evidence for the statement that self-ownership exists because you are only using it as a term for actions of the mind then I have another problem. If self-ownership is synonymous with mind controlled action then we just replace the word self-ownership with mind controlled actions and would look something like this.

All humans have a mind that controls their actions (eg. Making an argument, planting seeds etc.) therefore if one tries to argue against mind controlled actions they must use their mind controlled actions to make the argument. Therefore they are using a self detonating statement.

So how does this prove that people have property rights? All it proves is that humans have a mind that controls their actions. Mind controlled action is a clumsy word but you get the idea. The argument seems to be equivocating or begging the question depending on which line of reasoning you use."





"Hello Stef! I understand that you have a Master degree in History. I just began studying history but on a low level. Do you have any tips on how to study history?"



1. All organisms require universally preferred behaviour to live.

2. Man is a living organism.

3. Therefore all living men are alive due to the practice of universally preferred behaviour.

4. Therefore any argument against universally preferable behaviour requires an acceptance and practice of universally preferred behaviour.

5. Therefore no argument against the existence of universally preferable behaviour can be valid.