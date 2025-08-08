BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moment balcony COLLAPSES on crowd of hungry Gazans as airdropped aid load lands on fragile structure
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1300 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 1 day ago

Moment roof COLLAPSES on crowd of hungry Gazans as airdropped aid box lands on fragile structure

The collapsed awning and tumbling crate injured several with deaths not yet confirmed.

Adding: 

Germany suspends exports of arms to Israel

'That could be used in Gaza until further notice'

Chancellor Merz criticizes Bibi's Gaza occupation plan

'Deeply concerned about suffering of Gaza's civilian population'

Adding: 

Gaza belongs to the Palestinians' — Dutch FM Veldkamp denounces Bibi's plan to occupy Gaza City 

'Plan of Netanyahu government to intensify Israeli operations in Gaza is a wrong move

What is needed now is a ceasefire, much more humanitarian aid, Hamas releasing all hostages and a negotiated solution'

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy