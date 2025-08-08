Moment balcony COLLAPSES on crowd of hungry Gazans as airdropped aid load lands on fragile structure

Moment roof COLLAPSES on crowd of hungry Gazans as airdropped aid box lands on fragile structure

The collapsed awning and tumbling crate injured several with deaths not yet confirmed.

Germany suspends exports of arms to Israel

'That could be used in Gaza until further notice'

Chancellor Merz criticizes Bibi's Gaza occupation plan

'Deeply concerned about suffering of Gaza's civilian population'

Gaza belongs to the Palestinians' — Dutch FM Veldkamp denounces Bibi's plan to occupy Gaza City

'Plan of Netanyahu government to intensify Israeli operations in Gaza is a wrong move

What is needed now is a ceasefire, much more humanitarian aid, Hamas releasing all hostages and a negotiated solution'