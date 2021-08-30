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GRAPHIC & DISTURBING: Taliban Murder Afghan Soldiers Analysis - Friday, Carlson
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276 views • August 30, 2021
There are disturbing videos coming out of Afghanistan showing the Taliban murdering Afghan troops! Dusty Friday breaks down and reviews the videos so WE KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON OVER THERE!! Tucker Carlson exposes intel reports that warned of the attacks that recently killed 12 Marines and a Navy Corpsman.
It is time to 25th Amendment President #46!
#25-46
For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Join me on Parler @TheEdgeTL
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
* Tucker Carlson is not affiliated with True Liberty or Dusty Friday. These clips were used under the Fair Use Act.
It is time to 25th Amendment President #46!
#25-46
For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Join me on Parler @TheEdgeTL
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
* Tucker Carlson is not affiliated with True Liberty or Dusty Friday. These clips were used under the Fair Use Act.
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