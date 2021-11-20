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On The GROUND In Venice, Italy! - Tyranny NOT ENFORCED! - What You Need To Know!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Venice, Italy as historic, tyrannical green pass mandates are pushed through in Italy and millions are pushed out of jobs and banned from restaurants.
With any tyrannical mandate, the first question that needs to be asked is, is there enforcement?
In Venice, while it may have gotten worse since the video was filmed in late August, there was indeed little to no enforcement at all, inside or outside at restaurants and bars or at museums or music halls.
In this vlog, we report on the ground during a historical moment.

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewsvlogtravelvaccinenwoconspiracyeuropeitalymandatevoluntaryismvenicejabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidgreen passwam
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