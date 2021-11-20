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On The GROUND In Venice, Italy! - Tyranny NOT ENFORCED! - What You Need To Know!
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471 views • November 20, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Venice, Italy as historic, tyrannical green pass mandates are pushed through in Italy and millions are pushed out of jobs and banned from restaurants.
With any tyrannical mandate, the first question that needs to be asked is, is there enforcement?
In Venice, while it may have gotten worse since the video was filmed in late August, there was indeed little to no enforcement at all, inside or outside at restaurants and bars or at museums or music halls.
In this vlog, we report on the ground during a historical moment.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Venice, Italy as historic, tyrannical green pass mandates are pushed through in Italy and millions are pushed out of jobs and banned from restaurants.
With any tyrannical mandate, the first question that needs to be asked is, is there enforcement?
In Venice, while it may have gotten worse since the video was filmed in late August, there was indeed little to no enforcement at all, inside or outside at restaurants and bars or at museums or music halls.
In this vlog, we report on the ground during a historical moment.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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