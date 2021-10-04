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Love the Goddess Within Meditation - Love Yourself First with Amanda Steadman.
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0 view • October 04, 2021
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Let go of doubt, anxiety, unworthiness, lack, embrace your Goddess power with Love, Courage, Trust & Abundance.
As women we are amazing givers and do not always take time to do enough self care. Take 20 minutes in a quiet, relaxing place (I know you can carve out 20 minutes somewhere in your day! ) xx
Put the headphones on, sit or lie down and listen to my guided meditation.
I will take you on a journey of self love, of opening your body, mind and energy to receive, to be worthy, to feel whole and complete. When you connect to the Goddess within, you stay in your power and you radiate it to all those around you. Life will work better, you will feel freer, more courageous and more loved.
You are amazingly fabulous, remember that..and the feeling that goes with it. I believe in you.
Love Amanda xx
If you would like to hear more of these or want me to record other meditations on things you would like to achieve or overcome please comment below and subscibe! x
Backing Track: Clear your Mind | Relaxing Meditation | Music | Mindfulness
by Primitive Relaxing Music
Let go of doubt, anxiety, unworthiness, lack, embrace your Goddess power with Love, Courage, Trust & Abundance.
As women we are amazing givers and do not always take time to do enough self care. Take 20 minutes in a quiet, relaxing place (I know you can carve out 20 minutes somewhere in your day! ) xx
Put the headphones on, sit or lie down and listen to my guided meditation.
I will take you on a journey of self love, of opening your body, mind and energy to receive, to be worthy, to feel whole and complete. When you connect to the Goddess within, you stay in your power and you radiate it to all those around you. Life will work better, you will feel freer, more courageous and more loved.
You are amazingly fabulous, remember that..and the feeling that goes with it. I believe in you.
Love Amanda xx
If you would like to hear more of these or want me to record other meditations on things you would like to achieve or overcome please comment below and subscibe! x
Backing Track: Clear your Mind | Relaxing Meditation | Music | Mindfulness
by Primitive Relaxing Music
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