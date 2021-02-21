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The Original Shepherd's Rod what is it?
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20 views • February 21, 2021
This video explains the main the purpose of the Shepherd's Rod message. A message of revival and reformation which does not call people out of the true Church of God the Seventh Day Adventist Church, but awakens their slumber and lukewarm condition to buy gold tried in the fire, white raiment and eyesalve. The tract literature is free so lets study like we have never studied before.
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Our Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/srod69agitator
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
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