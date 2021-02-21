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The Original Shepherd's Rod what is it?
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
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20 views • February 21, 2021
This video explains the main the purpose of the Shepherd's Rod message. A message of revival and reformation which does not call people out of the true Church of God the Seventh Day Adventist Church, but awakens their slumber and lukewarm condition to buy gold tried in the fire, white raiment and eyesalve. The tract literature is free so lets study like we have never studied before.

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bibleprophecysdabible prophecyseventh day adventistthe end timesezekiel 9144 000lukewarm christianitypresent truththe shepherds rodmeat in due seasonmicah 6 verse 9
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy