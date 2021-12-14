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INVITACION AL SENADO_AUDIENCIA COVID
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53 views • December 14, 2021
Una compilación de la información que, basada en PRUEBAS legales por un lado, que demuestran que la pandemia es una conspiración criminal y científicas por otro, que demuestran que las contramedidas adoptadas son incorrectas, y que pretende quitar el velo de mentiras que han impuesto los medios y sus censores al servicio de la mafia financiera, respecto de la bien llamada PLANDEMIA, primer paso rumbo a su Nuevo Desorden Mundial, neo-esclavismo tecnológico que no vamos a permitir.
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