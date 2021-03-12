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The PCR deception continues to crumble
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30 views • March 12, 2021
Derrick Broze, March 10th, 2021.

The PCR Deception Continues To Crumble

Derrick Broze reports on a new Lancet article which calls attention to the flaws in the PCR method for determining positive COVID19 cases.

The PCR deception
https://www.brighteon.com/7c0c7200-e798-4f0e-aca9-c38b99a70013
Clarifying the evidence on SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid tests in public health responses to COVID-19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext

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