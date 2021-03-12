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The PCR deception continues to crumble
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30 views • March 12, 2021
Derrick Broze, March 10th, 2021.
The PCR Deception Continues To Crumble
Derrick Broze reports on a new Lancet article which calls attention to the flaws in the PCR method for determining positive COVID19 cases.
The PCR deception
https://www.brighteon.com/7c0c7200-e798-4f0e-aca9-c38b99a70013
Clarifying the evidence on SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid tests in public health responses to COVID-19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext
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The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings
The PCR Deception Continues To Crumble
Derrick Broze reports on a new Lancet article which calls attention to the flaws in the PCR method for determining positive COVID19 cases.
The PCR deception
https://www.brighteon.com/7c0c7200-e798-4f0e-aca9-c38b99a70013
Clarifying the evidence on SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid tests in public health responses to COVID-19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain:
http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/invest
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theconsciousresistance
Flote: https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
Minds: https://www.Minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork
Hive: https://hive.blog/@dbroze
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@theconsciousresistance:7
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5Yfo7NsU6rD0oVubhmdKUh
DLive: https://dlive.tv/ConsciousResistance
Pinecast: https://the-conscious-resistance.pinecast.co
Discord: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
TCR Telegram: https://t.me/theconsciousresistance
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno6
Join Derrick Broze’s Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings
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