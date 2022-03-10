Dr. David Martin Breaks Down the True Purpose of the mRNA Vaccines

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"This is a genetic engineering and genetic modification as stated by the companies, and it is in fact gene therapy designed to harm humanity and perpetually make humanity a slave to the ongoing gene editing fantasies of psychopaths."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/ukraine-russia-record-inflation-with-dr-dave-martin-thomas-renz-general-flynn-kim-clements-daughter-video/
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