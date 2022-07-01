Remember, Here we have Victor again, and the Soldier that Almost Killed him. Now He is the POW. 063022

Here we have Victor again, remember him?

Was captured, stabbed in the head multiple times, tortured left for dead by Ukrainian Nazis, but he survived, escaped Azovstal and later on encountered his torturer again, this time as a prisoner of the DNR.





◾️There is a new meeting of this two old accuintances.





◾️ Before people start to speculate.

This Ukrainian POW lost his arm in combat before being captured, as can be seen in the next video from weeks ago where his missing limb was already healed.