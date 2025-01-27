Dr. Robert Malone, warns President Trump bluntly about the Stargate Project's proposals.

RealNewsChannel.com





First Dr. Robert Malone, the creator of mRNA technology, warns President Trump bluntly about the Stargate Project's proposals. Next By executive order, President Trump is expected to outlaw any gain-of-function viral research as early as tomorrow. Then Tom Renz warns that a new bill could force mRNA vaccines to receive any benefits and give artificial intelligence control over healthcare. Then When President Trump visits California tomorrow, he will declare an environmental and fire mitigation emergency while assessing the damage caused by Governor Newsom's criminal cabal. Then Trump Declares "America Is A Free Nation Once Again" at the DAVOS World Economic Forum.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/dr-robert-malone-the-creator-of-mrna-technology-warns-president-trump-bluntly-about-the-stargate-projects-proposals/





