⚡️A TU-160 Take-off with Putin in the Cockpit - Zarubin

The Kremlin published video of Putin in the cockpit of Tu-160.

Four deeply modernized, handsome Tu-160Ms in the final assembly shop of the Kazan Aviation Plant during Vladimir Putin’s visit to the enterprise.

The resumption of serial production of missile carriers started in December 2018, and already on January 12, 2022, the newly produced Tu-160M made its first flight.

From Kazan before President Vladimir Putin's flight on the Tu-160M. The motorcade of the head of state drove straight up to the missile carrier.

The flight of Putin on the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M has ended; it lasted 30 minutes.

Putin commented that the flight on the Tu-160M left good impressions - "the equipment is excellent."