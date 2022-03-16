© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Fly Zone & Ukraine Involvement Leads to World War 3 (WW3) - InfoWars [mirrored]
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • March 16, 2022
Mirrored copy of "No Fly Zone Equals WW3" posted 8 March 2022 on the InfoWars - Banned.Video channel on Rumble.
URL: https://rumble.com/vwuurh-no-fly-zone-equals-ww3.html
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
The chirping agents of the New World Order are mindlessly and relentlessly demanding a no fly zone. As a passive public allows the fire to be stoked, there can only be one result if a no fly zone is authorized. The acceleration of World War 3 followed by a very good chance of nuclear devastation.
.
If the talking head idiots succeed, A 24 hour Airborne Warning And Control System long-range radar surveillance and control centre for air defense AWACS would need to be protected by NATO's Air Force which would quickly cause allied fighter jets to engage Russian jets. And force a NATO attack on Russian anti aircraft systems.
.
That would be the point of no return. The globalists would be safe in their massive bunkers and according to Putin's posturing, China's backing and Russia's protocols a nuclear offensive would be imminent.
=========================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://rumble.com/vwuurh-no-fly-zone-equals-ww3.html
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
The chirping agents of the New World Order are mindlessly and relentlessly demanding a no fly zone. As a passive public allows the fire to be stoked, there can only be one result if a no fly zone is authorized. The acceleration of World War 3 followed by a very good chance of nuclear devastation.
.
If the talking head idiots succeed, A 24 hour Airborne Warning And Control System long-range radar surveillance and control centre for air defense AWACS would need to be protected by NATO's Air Force which would quickly cause allied fighter jets to engage Russian jets. And force a NATO attack on Russian anti aircraft systems.
.
That would be the point of no return. The globalists would be safe in their massive bunkers and according to Putin's posturing, China's backing and Russia's protocols a nuclear offensive would be imminent.
=========================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.