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American Ambassador: Empowered Self Government Beats Leftist Authoritarianism
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148 views • November 05, 2019
Former American Ambassador Alan Keyes of http://iamtv.us joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fallacies of authoritarian governance pushed by the left, versus the empowered self governance intended by the founding documents.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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