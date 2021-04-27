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The Ethics of Idiocy
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12 views • April 27, 2021
Have you ever had someone pose these kinds of ethical questions to you? a man's wife is dying, and the druggist will not sell him the medicine that will save her, is he allowed to steal it? A trolley is thundering down the tracks, do you throw a switch and have it kill fewer people. Well-stocked answering them. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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