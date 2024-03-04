Create New Account
Why Are Injected People GLOWING?
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to discuss the new phenomenon of injected people glowing.

The literature proves that cyborgization can be achieved through vaccination and “nanobot infection”. Now, Dr. Ana Mihalcea has discovered that injected people are GLOWING under UV light.

➡️ Full Interview - https://rumble.com/v4g48tl-maria-zeee-and-dr.-ana-mihalcea-on-infowars-why-are-injected-people-glowing.html

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

Keywords
nanobotsmaria zeeedr ana mihalceacyborgization

