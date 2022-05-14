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Clown Planet News (14 May, 2022): Baby Formula Shortage, Fauci Says No Lockdowns Happened
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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80 views • May 15, 2022
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https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/05/report-us-faces-shortage-of-450000-nurses-by-2025/
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