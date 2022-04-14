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Family Of 4 Lives Destroyed By Shelling In Russia - Ukraine War
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32 views • April 14, 2022
Patrick Lancaster.
While I was On the way to Mariupol we came across a home that had been hit by a Ukrainian Shelling attack. The man of the house received heavy burns but thankfully everyone lived but this family lost everything:(
I ask you to support this family in any way you can. They have nothing left and need your help. All contact info and bank info is below. Help them now, PLEASE
+380713184990
[email protected]
+79897194730
SBERBANK # 2202 2015 8567 9869 and / or +79897194730
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9iWDfgIlWU
While I was On the way to Mariupol we came across a home that had been hit by a Ukrainian Shelling attack. The man of the house received heavy burns but thankfully everyone lived but this family lost everything:(
I ask you to support this family in any way you can. They have nothing left and need your help. All contact info and bank info is below. Help them now, PLEASE
+380713184990
[email protected]
+79897194730
SBERBANK # 2202 2015 8567 9869 and / or +79897194730
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9iWDfgIlWU
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