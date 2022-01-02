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You fell for it – January 2, 2022
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62 views • January 04, 2022
You fell for it – January 2, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
The links below are all the fun, please watch, pack a lunch…
Bill Gates and others telling lie after lie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/waYctjP3hE4a/
People are losing their mind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IhnGoPVEjTY/
Many Doctors Agree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2R9Pl0FkDEBp/
You can believe what you choose
https://www.brighteon.com/881d2039-6d75-433e-a0ec-19d10903a448
Lots of detail here
https://rumble.com/vrk6pp-operationradiation-2.0.html
CDC Pulls PCR
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
More Fauci Lies
https://youtu.be/bAICMQ1D5F8
Listen to this phone call to the Health Department, test don’t work.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t7zlB0zWeDJS/
Scotty Bampot Law of the Land
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqDBqfpbBwk9/
Watching TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ6gElrLquST/
1992 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Creepy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlASHUNQPlz8/
People growing very tall
https://dealiqlo.store/products/grow-taller-village?gclid=Cj0KCQiAt8WOBhDbARIsANQLp97OzpAUUHPVLceoxnvmC7acWNbROgGrvLZMT5nxgAlsYH2owgeIlUwaAl-KEALw_wcB
People smoking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJyt2gUHFcgl/
Another List:
Black Eyed Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
The links below are all the fun, please watch, pack a lunch…
Bill Gates and others telling lie after lie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/waYctjP3hE4a/
People are losing their mind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IhnGoPVEjTY/
Many Doctors Agree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2R9Pl0FkDEBp/
You can believe what you choose
https://www.brighteon.com/881d2039-6d75-433e-a0ec-19d10903a448
Lots of detail here
https://rumble.com/vrk6pp-operationradiation-2.0.html
CDC Pulls PCR
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
More Fauci Lies
https://youtu.be/bAICMQ1D5F8
Listen to this phone call to the Health Department, test don’t work.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t7zlB0zWeDJS/
Scotty Bampot Law of the Land
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqDBqfpbBwk9/
Watching TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ6gElrLquST/
1992 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Creepy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlASHUNQPlz8/
People growing very tall
https://dealiqlo.store/products/grow-taller-village?gclid=Cj0KCQiAt8WOBhDbARIsANQLp97OzpAUUHPVLceoxnvmC7acWNbROgGrvLZMT5nxgAlsYH2owgeIlUwaAl-KEALw_wcB
People smoking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJyt2gUHFcgl/
Another List:
Black Eyed Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
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