InfoWars - Viva Frei Responds To Claims That The Attempted Assassination Of Trump At The White House Correspondents' Dinner Was Staged - 4-27-2026

FULL INTERVIEW: Viva Frei Responds To Viral Claims That The Attempted Assassination Of Trump Last Saturday At The White House Correspondents' Dinner Was Staged!

Frei & Jones Go On To Discuss The SPLC Being Caught Running White Supremacy, The Escalating Iran War, And The Mindless Tribalism Infesting The Minds Of Both The Left & Right!

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https://x.com/thevivafrei