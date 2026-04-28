InfoWars - Viva Frei Responds To Claims That The Attempted Assassination Of Trump At The White House Correspondents' Dinner Was Staged - 4-27-2026

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FULL INTERVIEW: Viva Frei Responds To Viral Claims That The Attempted Assassination Of Trump Last Saturday At The White House Correspondents' Dinner Was Staged!
Frei & Jones Go On To Discuss The SPLC Being Caught Running White Supremacy, The Escalating Iran War, And The Mindless Tribalism Infesting The Minds Of Both The Left & Right!
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