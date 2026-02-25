The Neutering of Words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a problem with the language police that doesn’t get talked about enough—not as a political grievance, but as a cultural hazard. They don’t just argue about language. They damage it. They stretch important words until they lose their shape, and once that happens, our ability to think clearly—let alone disagree clearly—breaks down. Because when words like ‘racist,’ ‘Nazi,’ ‘hate,’ and ‘misinformation’ get thrown around as casual insults or default labels, they stop doing the job they were meant to do. They stop pointing to something specific and serious. They become noise.