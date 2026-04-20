Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ warned that the country's armed forces will soon give a retaliatory response to the terrorist US forces' latest act of piracy in the Sea of Oman

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that the country's armed forces will soon give a retaliatory response to the terrorist US forces' latest act of piracy in the Sea of Oman.

Zolfaghari, Spokesperson of the central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya:

🔸 After the blatant aggression of American terrorist commandos against an Iranian commercial ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were ready to decisively confront the American aggressor forces. However, due to the presence of some family members of the ship's crew, limitations existed to preserve their lives and security, which were at risk every moment.

🔸 Considering the current situation, after ensuring the safety of the families and crew of the ship attacked by the US, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran will take the necessary action against the US terrorist army.

Also adding:

In a social media post, Iran's First Vice President Aref warned that restricting the country's oil exports under the US blockade will affect global fuel price stability.

Adding: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, says there is currently no plan for the next round of talks with the US, and no decision has been made on how or when negotiations may resume.